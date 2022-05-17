41,593 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) Bought by Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August makes up 1.2% of Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.72% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAUG. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 232,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 86,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PAUG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.75. 19,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,941. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a 12-month low of $28.18 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.84.

