4,239 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Bought by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $124.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.05 and a 200-day moving average of $126.45. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

