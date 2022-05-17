4,258 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Purchased by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,687,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $50.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.02. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

