48,988 Shares in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Bought by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 48,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42,150.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,055,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,299 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,097,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,744,000 after buying an additional 1,091,430 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after buying an additional 475,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,139,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,114,000 after buying an additional 26,937 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,267,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,586,000 after acquiring an additional 417,160 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCRX traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.86. The stock had a trading volume of 85,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,590,187. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.81. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.59 million. Equities analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BCRX shares. StockNews.com downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

