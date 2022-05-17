5,000 Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Acquired by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in First Solar by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 13,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $1,027,421.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $241,435.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,947 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,577. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.37. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.73 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on First Solar from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on First Solar from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.83.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

