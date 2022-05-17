50,077 Shares in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Purchased by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ServisFirst Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after purchasing an additional 54,092 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 62.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SFBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

SFBS stock traded down $0.95 on Monday, hitting $79.35. The company had a trading volume of 114,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,717. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.28 and a 12-month high of $97.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.05.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

