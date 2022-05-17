$51.39 Million in Sales Expected for Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $51.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.40 million and the highest is $54.50 million. Greenlane reported sales of $34.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year sales of $221.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $208.60 million to $231.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $273.70 million, with estimates ranging from $255.40 million to $302.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 18.79% and a negative net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS.

GNLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Greenlane from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,925,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Greenlane by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 208,765 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Greenlane by 775.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 710,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 629,371 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Greenlane by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 639,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 66,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Greenlane by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 38,320 shares during the last quarter. 14.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GNLN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 736,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,048. Greenlane has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.34.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

