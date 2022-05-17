$51.60 Million in Sales Expected for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) will post sales of $51.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Telos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.30 million to $52.50 million. Telos reported sales of $52.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full-year sales of $235.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $223.50 million to $246.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $273.97 million, with estimates ranging from $265.40 million to $281.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Telos.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Telos had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 18.82%.

TLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Telos from $12.50 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Telos from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ TLS traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $7.60. 484,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,640. Telos has a 1-year low of $6.54 and a 1-year high of $36.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $515.80 million, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Telos by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,868,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $631,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Telos by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,274,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,702,000 after purchasing an additional 68,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

