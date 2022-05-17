5,166 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Acquired by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,559,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,768,000 after buying an additional 91,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,286,000 after acquiring an additional 283,587 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,663,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,529,000 after acquiring an additional 199,027 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,956,000 after acquiring an additional 132,892 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,510,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,335,000 after acquiring an additional 27,731 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY opened at $125.90 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $111.53 and a one year high of $133.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.888 dividend. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

