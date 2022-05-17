$539.57 Million in Sales Expected for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) to post sales of $539.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $531.50 million to $552.50 million. Argo Group International reported sales of $523.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

ARGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

Shares of Argo Group International stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,866. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Argo Group International has a 52 week low of $36.37 and a 52 week high of $61.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. Enstar Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,057,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 47,946.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 946,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,427,000 after acquiring an additional 944,551 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,328,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,860,000 after acquiring an additional 402,437 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,168,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the third quarter worth approximately $16,116,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

