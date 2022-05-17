542 Shares in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Qorvo by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 7.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KGI Securities cut Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.09.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $102.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.63. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $98.23 and a one year high of $201.46. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

