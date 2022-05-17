$585.18 Million in Sales Expected for Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) to announce sales of $585.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guess”s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $589.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $581.55 million. Guess’ reported sales of $520.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess’ will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Guess’.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $799.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.92 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Guess’ from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of GES stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $21.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Guess’ has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Guess’ announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $175.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Guess’ in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Guess’ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Guess’ by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guess’ by 292.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

