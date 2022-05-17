$6.93 Million in Sales Expected for Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) will report sales of $6.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.80 million to $7.07 million. Pyxis Tankers reported sales of $4.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will report full year sales of $29.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.55 million to $30.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $32.13 million, with estimates ranging from $28.96 million to $35.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pyxis Tankers.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.28). Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 48.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $8.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on PXS. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Pyxis Tankers to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pyxis Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pyxis Tankers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pyxis Tankers stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Pyxis Tankers worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXS stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,583. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -0.73. Pyxis Tankers has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $4.40.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

