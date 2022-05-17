618 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded up $7.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $408.85. 226,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,105,987. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $386.78 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

