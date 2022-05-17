$62.91 Million in Sales Expected for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) to report $62.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.20 million. nLIGHT posted sales of $69.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full year sales of $283.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $276.00 million to $290.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $317.98 million, with estimates ranging from $308.00 million to $327.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow nLIGHT.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.77 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nLIGHT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Shares of LASR traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,467. nLIGHT has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $36.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average of $20.11. The company has a market cap of $521.56 million, a P/E ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 2.37.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 121.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile (Get Rating)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nLIGHT (LASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.