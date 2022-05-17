760,005 Shares in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Purchased by Atika Capital Management LLC

Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 760,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,664,000. Zurn Water Solutions makes up about 1.9% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jacques Donavon Butler purchased 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.91 per share, for a total transaction of $250,360.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,187.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZWS traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.56. 1,297,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,785. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average of $34.12. Zurn Water Solutions Co. has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $38.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 6.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zurn Water Solutions Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Zurn Water Solutions from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

