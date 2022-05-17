818 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Acquired by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 818 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,464,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,362,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $142,126,000 after acquiring an additional 244,007 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,173,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,265.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 181,326 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $86,674,000 after acquiring an additional 168,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total transaction of $7,395,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total value of $1,678,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,088,102.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,032 shares of company stock valued at $40,587,677 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $631.94.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $468.18 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $331.57 and a 1-year high of $640.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.77 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $576.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $542.45.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

