87,313 Shares in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Purchased by Petiole USA ltd

Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 87,313 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,000. Synovus Financial accounts for approximately 3.0% of Petiole USA ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Petiole USA ltd owned about 0.06% of Synovus Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 3,331.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,034,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,876 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,740,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

Shares of SNV traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $37.98 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.20.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.35 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 35.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

In other Synovus Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $150,319.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,290.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,100 shares of company stock worth $277,159 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.