8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CEO David Sipes Sells 13,915 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) CEO David Sipes sold 13,915 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $110,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,748.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of EGHT traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $8.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,328,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.92. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $28.68.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.87 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 14.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,379,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,039,000 after buying an additional 1,851,380 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 14,003,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,300,000 after buying an additional 178,100 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 3.0% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,386,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,607,000 after buying an additional 126,790 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 15.1% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,482,000 after buying an additional 369,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in 8X8 by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,663,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,639,000 after acquiring an additional 134,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EGHT shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on 8X8 from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on 8X8 from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on 8X8 from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on 8X8 from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.27.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

