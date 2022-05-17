8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CEO David Sipes Sells 13,915 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) CEO David Sipes sold 13,915 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $110,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,748.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of EGHT traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $8.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,328,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.92. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $28.68.
8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.87 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on EGHT shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on 8X8 from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on 8X8 from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on 8X8 from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on 8X8 from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.27.
About 8X8 (Get Rating)
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 8X8 (EGHT)
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.