94 Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 94 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.00.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.