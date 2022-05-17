94 Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 94 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.00.

NYSE:MLM opened at $323.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.58. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $316.73 and a 12 month high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

