9,466 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Purchased by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 179,382 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 25,776 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in Comcast by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 41,890 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.46.

CMCSA opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

