99,201 Shares in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Purchased by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 99,201 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,262,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Guidewire Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 36.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 934,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,049,000 after acquiring an additional 251,265 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth approximately $16,928,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,279,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,088,000 after acquiring an additional 98,045 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 42.1% during the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 306,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,458,000 after acquiring an additional 90,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,767,000.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $108,493.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $49,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,444 shares of company stock valued at $654,255. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GWRE traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.27. The stock had a trading volume of 642,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,012. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.81 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.93. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $130.95.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GWRE shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.90.

Guidewire Software Profile (Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.