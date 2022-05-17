A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Receives $85.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

Several research analysts have commented on AMRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company.

AMRK traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.19. 277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of -0.45. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $89.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, June 7th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, June 7th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 7th.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.10. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 7,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $527,950.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beverley Lepine sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $36,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,497. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRK. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,975,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 189,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,664,000 after purchasing an additional 116,092 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,138,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 494,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,224,000 after purchasing an additional 88,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,357,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

