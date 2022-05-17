A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.88% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 22,940.00 to 21,741.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16,205.67.

AMKBY stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.70. 261,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,284. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average is $15.94. The company has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.71. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $19.14.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

