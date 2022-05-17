Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.
Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:AGD opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.40. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $12.66.
Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD)
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.