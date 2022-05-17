Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:AGD opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.40. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $12.66.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 26,414 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

