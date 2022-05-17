Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on May 31st

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.
NYSE:AOD opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $10.50.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD)
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.