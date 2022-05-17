Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on May 31st

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

NYSE:AOD opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.