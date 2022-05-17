Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Purchased by Pentwater Capital Management LP

Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.30% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $11,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASO traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.03. 1,814,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,772,952. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.49. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.74 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.24. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.14% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASO. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.08.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors (Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

