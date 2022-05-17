Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,117 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Buckle by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 65,285 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Buckle in the 3rd quarter worth $348,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Buckle by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Buckle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Buckle by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKE opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.02. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.90 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. Buckle had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $380.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

