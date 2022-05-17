Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,229 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Cumulus Media worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 2,355.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cumulus Media by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cumulus Media by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 33,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Cumulus Media by 5.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cumulus Media has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Cumulus Media stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. Cumulus Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $271.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.53). Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $252.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Edward Milner sold 3,000 shares of Cumulus Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $40,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,064.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Denning sold 2,500 shares of Cumulus Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $34,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,834.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

