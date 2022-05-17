Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Stake in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,888 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern First Bancshares were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SFST. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,630,000. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 24.7% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,738,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 52,283.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 61,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 61,695 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $738,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $847,000. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFST stock opened at $42.29 on Tuesday. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $65.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.27. The company has a market cap of $337.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SFST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Southern First Bancshares Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

