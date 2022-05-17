Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.50 Million Holdings in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,246 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of PCSB Financial worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCSB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in PCSB Financial by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in PCSB Financial by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PCSB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PCSB Financial by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in PCSB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PCSB Financial alerts:

Shares of PCSB stock opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $276.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.62. PCSB Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $19.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from PCSB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. PCSB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

About PCSB Financial (Get Rating)

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include interest and non-interest bearing, demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PCSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.