Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $214.33 Million

Analysts expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) to post $214.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $226.82 million and the lowest is $200.98 million. Accel Entertainment reported sales of $201.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year sales of $925.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $836.50 million to $982.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 48.62%. The company had revenue of $192.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.96 million.

ACEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

In other news, insider Derek Harmer sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $128,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 6,400 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $80,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 620,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,757,788.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,054 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,591,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,602,000 after purchasing an additional 220,626 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,147,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,355,000 after purchasing an additional 79,993 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. 48.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACEL stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,894. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66. Accel Entertainment has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.38 million, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

