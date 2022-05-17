Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Receives $35.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Accor from €38.50 ($40.10) to €37.50 ($39.06) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from €37.00 ($38.54) to €32.00 ($33.33) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on Accor from €37.08 ($38.63) to €35.50 ($36.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

OTCMKTS ACCYY traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.59. The stock had a trading volume of 57,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,136. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67. Accor has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $8.67.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through two segments, HotelServices, and Hotel Assets & Other. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; ResDiary, a flat-rate online table reservation system that is designed for restaurant owners; Gekko solutions, including digital hotel distribution and loyalty platforms for the travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

