Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Acer Therapeutics stock opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33. Acer Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $3.77.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.
About Acer Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates comprising EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acer Therapeutics (ACER)
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.