Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Acer Therapeutics stock opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33. Acer Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $3.77.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 55.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 99,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates comprising EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

