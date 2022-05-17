Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

ACRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, CEO Neal Walker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,245,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,910,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 27,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $426,762.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,291 shares of company stock worth $2,694,941. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 73.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACRS traded up $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $12.35. The company had a trading volume of 21,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.67. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.08% and a negative net margin of 1,256.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

