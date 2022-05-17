Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of ACU opened at $32.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.32. Acme United has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $46.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $114.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Acme United alerts:

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.43). Acme United had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $43.33 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Acme United by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acme United by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Acme United by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in shares of Acme United by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 487,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,450,000 after buying an additional 22,220 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Acme United by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

About Acme United (Get Rating)

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.