Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acutus Medical Inc. is an arrhythmia management company. It focused on the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. Acutus Medical Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AFIB. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered Acutus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.60.

AFIB stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.91. Acutus Medical has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 116.21% and a negative net margin of 740.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Acutus Medical will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Acutus Medical by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Acutus Medical by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Acutus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Acutus Medical by 241.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Acutus Medical by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

