ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Trading Down 5.2%

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.04. 56,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,356,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACVA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on ACV Auctions from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ACV Auctions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.60.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 2,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $37,370.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,791. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACVA. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

