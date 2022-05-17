ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.73

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 18773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

A number of research firms have commented on ADCT. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.84.

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.54. ADC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.72% and a negative net margin of 242.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADCT. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,300,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,276,000 after purchasing an additional 188,902 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 27,655 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 421,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 41,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

About ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

