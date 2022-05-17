Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Adecoagro stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,015. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Adecoagro has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $13.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $312.76 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 16.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 2,005.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 92,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 40,911 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Adecoagro by 123.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 192,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 106,589 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adecoagro by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,789,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,242,000 after acquiring an additional 395,227 shares during the last quarter.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

