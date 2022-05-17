Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 922 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $5.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $408.79. 57,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,660. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.27 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $193.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $426.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

