ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the communications equipment provider on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

ADTRAN has a payout ratio of 33.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ADTRAN to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.79. The company has a market cap of $851.58 million, a PE ratio of -78.50 and a beta of 1.27. ADTRAN has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $24.76.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $154.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Kimpe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 37.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 43.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 133.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the first quarter worth $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

ADTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

