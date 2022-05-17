ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives $25.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

ADTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on ADTRAN in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on ADTRAN in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

In other news, SVP Marc Kimpe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,246,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 24,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter worth about $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADTN stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.27. 269,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,949. The firm has a market cap of $851.67 million, a P/E ratio of -78.50 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.79. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.76.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $154.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ADTRAN will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently -163.64%.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

