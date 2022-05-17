Advanced Human Imaging Limited’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:AHI)

Advanced Human Imaging’s (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, May 18th. Advanced Human Imaging had issued 1,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $10,500,000 based on an initial share price of $10.50. After the expiration of Advanced Human Imaging’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Human Imaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Get Advanced Human Imaging alerts:

Shares of AHI opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. Advanced Human Imaging has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $7.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Advanced Human Imaging stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Human Imaging Limited ( NASDAQ:AHI Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Advanced Human Imaging at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Human Imaging (Get Rating)

Advanced Human Imaging Limited operates as a mobile application and technology development company worldwide. It develops and patents a proprietary measurement/dimensioning technology that enables end-user to check, track, and assess body dimensions privately using a smartphone. The company offers smartphone-based human scanning technology, such as BodyScan, FaceScan, DermaScan, MKScan, and HemaScan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Human Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Human Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.