Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Trading Up 6.7%

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) shares were up 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $4.59. Approximately 4,509 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 509,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.96.

Advantage Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Advantage Solutions had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James M. Kilts acquired 56,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $314,208.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tanya L. Domier sold 11,124 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,954 shares of company stock worth $623,394. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

