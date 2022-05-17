AES (NYSE:AES) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:AES traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.45. The stock had a trading volume of 72,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,538,495. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of -74.30, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. AES has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 33.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AES will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -233.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AES. TheStreet downgraded AES from a b rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on AES in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.69.

In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 47,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of AES by 285.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of AES by 1,223.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AES during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

