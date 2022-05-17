Aeternity (AE) Price Reaches $0.0738 on Major Exchanges

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $26.17 million and $892,365.00 worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0738 or 0.00000242 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Aeternity has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 400,497,242 coins and its circulating supply is 354,676,298 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

