Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMG. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMG opened at $123.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.36. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.12 and a 1-year high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.80 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMG. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.67.

In related news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian acquired 3,700 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

