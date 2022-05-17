Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.89-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

Shares of AGTI traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $18.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,141. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 76.88. Agiliti has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $26.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Agiliti had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 13.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agiliti will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AGTI shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agiliti presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other Agiliti news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $335,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $219,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,222.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,489 shares of company stock worth $2,859,488. 4.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGTI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

