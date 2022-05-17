Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Receives $51.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Laveti Sridhar sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $26,357.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,050 shares of company stock worth $121,231. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Agilysys by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Agilysys by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,106. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.15. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $31.49 and a 12-month high of $59.60. The firm has a market cap of $889.07 million, a P/E ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

